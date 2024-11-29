Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver

Massive vault moves from London to the USA could expose the gold and silver paper charade
All because of a rumor about tarriffs
  
Alert: February gold open interest is far into record territory with 4 days to first notice
Meanwhile January contract deliveries continue to surge
  
Non-bank gold buyers emerge driving January contract deliveries into record territory
The plebs are coming!
  
November 2024

BofA is the likely perp behind the metal price decline as they dump 14.8 million oz of silver and 20.7 tonne of gold on the December…
Nov 29, 2024 10:00 AM
  
Despite record off market shenanigans, the December gold contract's OI relative to registered remains at a record high of 46% with one day…
Games bankers play
  
October 2024

Nobody is selling gold and silver as only one seller accounts for 99% of gold and 94% of silver delivery notices on the November contracts.
The path to zero ask?
  
Contracts standing for delivery is up 78% sequentially for silver and 100% for gold. BofA is the biggest gold buyer. HSBC's massive silver…
I successfully evacuated from the carnage in the Blue Ridge Mountains which were in the path of Hurricane Helene … so on with the analysis of first…
  
September 2024

Total gold open interest is now at a 5 year high relative to registered gold.
Tenuous yes, but the run on physical hasn't commenced.
  
The HSBC "customer" account moves 3.1 million oz of silver into the vaults to expand their cumulative 48.7 million oz market dump.
So what's 50 million oz do at the tip of the spear? The Differential Lag theory in action?
  
August 2024

Even after record last day shenanigans 4,142 gold contracts stand for delivery up 170% sequentially and the highest in 2-1/2 years. Wells…
And for silver ... HSBC's 10 month dump hits 48.7 million oz.
  
The September gold contract's open interest remains double the average with 2 days to first notice. Meanwhile HSBC's "customer" account…
August 28, 2024, 2:38 PM
  
Physical demand is up at comex as 28% of registered gold transfers on the August contract. Meanwhile September open interest is now more…
Plus, BofA bails out a 220,000 oz naked short on the August SILVER contract.
  
