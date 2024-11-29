Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
Massive vault moves from London to the USA could expose the gold and silver paper charade
All because of a rumor about tarriffs
20 hrs ago
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
37
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
Massive vault moves from London to the USA could expose the gold and silver paper charade
10
Alert: February gold open interest is far into record territory with 4 days to first notice
Meanwhile January contract deliveries continue to surge
Jan 27
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
37
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
Alert: February gold open interest is far into record territory with 4 days to first notice
7
Non-bank gold buyers emerge driving January contract deliveries into record territory
The plebs are coming!
Jan 23
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
42
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
Non-bank gold buyers emerge driving January contract deliveries into record territory
2
November 2024
BofA is the likely perp behind the metal price decline as they dump 14.8 million oz of silver and 20.7 tonne of gold on the December…
Nov 29, 2024 10:00 AM
Nov 29, 2024
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
28
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
BofA is the likely perp behind the metal price decline as they dump 14.8 million oz of silver and 20.7 tonne of gold on the December contracts accounting for over half of metal sold.
5
Despite record off market shenanigans, the December gold contract's OI relative to registered remains at a record high of 46% with one day…
Games bankers play
Nov 27, 2024
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
21
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
Despite record off market shenanigans, the December gold contract's OI relative to registered remains at a record high of 46% with one day to first notice.
2
October 2024
Nobody is selling gold and silver as only one seller accounts for 99% of gold and 94% of silver delivery notices on the November contracts.
The path to zero ask?
Oct 31, 2024
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
38
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
Nobody is selling gold and silver as only one seller accounts for 99% of gold and 94% of silver delivery notices on the November contracts.
5
Contracts standing for delivery is up 78% sequentially for silver and 100% for gold. BofA is the biggest gold buyer. HSBC's massive silver…
I successfully evacuated from the carnage in the Blue Ridge Mountains which were in the path of Hurricane Helene … so on with the analysis of first…
Oct 1, 2024
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
23
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
Contracts standing for delivery is up 78% sequentially for silver and 100% for gold. BofA is the biggest gold buyer. HSBC's massive silver dump wanes.
5
September 2024
Total gold open interest is now at a 5 year high relative to registered gold.
Tenuous yes, but the run on physical hasn't commenced.
Sep 26, 2024
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
27
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
Total gold open interest is now at a 5 year high relative to registered gold.
The HSBC "customer" account moves 3.1 million oz of silver into the vaults to expand their cumulative 48.7 million oz market dump.
So what's 50 million oz do at the tip of the spear? The Differential Lag theory in action?
Sep 11, 2024
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
34
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
The HSBC "customer" account moves 3.1 million oz of silver into the vaults to expand their cumulative 48.7 million oz market dump.
1
August 2024
Even after record last day shenanigans 4,142 gold contracts stand for delivery up 170% sequentially and the highest in 2-1/2 years. Wells…
And for silver ... HSBC's 10 month dump hits 48.7 million oz.
Aug 30, 2024
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
24
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
Even after record last day shenanigans 4,142 gold contracts stand for delivery up 170% sequentially and the highest in 2-1/2 years. Wells Fargo is the perp.
3
The September gold contract's open interest remains double the average with 2 days to first notice. Meanwhile HSBC's "customer" account…
August 28, 2024, 2:38 PM
Aug 28, 2024
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
21
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
The September gold contract's open interest remains double the average with 2 days to first notice. Meanwhile HSBC's "customer" account readies 6.0 million oz of silver to deliver.
2
Physical demand is up at comex as 28% of registered gold transfers on the August contract. Meanwhile September open interest is now more…
Plus, BofA bails out a 220,000 oz naked short on the August SILVER contract.
Aug 23, 2024
Michael Lynch on Gold & Silver
22
Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver
Physical demand is up at comex as 28% of registered gold transfers on the August contract. Meanwhile September open interest is now more than 2x average.
2
