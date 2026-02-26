Feb 26, 2026 1:00 PM

++++++++++++++++++++++ Silver

The March silver contract, an active month, has first notice tonight (Feb 26). Open interest with one day to go is about 13% below the 5 year average indicating delivery stress probably won’t be high:

Normalizing open interest for registered silver stocks also indicates the same:

OI on silver contracts has been declining in the recent months and has now accelerated. Most paper traders crowd into the 2 upcoming active contracts and the plot below shows the OI situation. The red line shows the total OI for the March contract plus the upcoming May contract. You can see OI is about 32% less than the 5 year average (the bold black line).

It’s interesting that despite the OI plunging, trading volume is at near record levels. The cumulative volume of the March contract over the last 44 days is nearly double the 5 year average (see below). The March contract’s volume is just slightly less than the record setting contract of Sept 2020. Notice on the plot above, Sept 2020 had the highest OI on record.

The net of that is … the average contract is being flipped much more frequently. One could ponder why. Perhaps the market has attracted many players who just want to flip contracts … the hot money. Volatility traders. If those “hot money” contracts were backed out, OI would be even less.

++++++++++++++++++++++++ Gold

The March gold contract is an inactive month. OI was running hot a few days back, but OI has declined more than usual and is now at the 5 year average.