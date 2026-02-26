Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver

Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver

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j t's avatar
j t
Feb 26

And how did it f*ing "evaporate", Michael?? No mention of the 159Million oz (31,828 contracts) that exchanged hands at precisely 12:45PM today ... right in the middle of the f*ing "technical" halt when no longs could do anything and their day orders were cancelled!!? Yeah, nothing to see here, folks ... move along now. What BS.

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Slow Fox's avatar
Slow Fox
Feb 27

Is there an inverse correlation between OI and margin requirements? I remember hearing that margin requirements had gone up in the past while, I guess over the past few months, but I don’t remember hearing about the margin requirements coming back down. Do you have any graphs that show that sort of information, Michael?

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