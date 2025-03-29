Based on the preliminary report of the April gold contract, 55,878 contracts (5,587,800 oz or 173 tonne) stood for delivery. The final report will be printed on Monday morning about 10:00 AM.

That tally is down 6% sequentially from the previous active month and blowout record in February. This April contract stands as the second highest in comex history as you can see below. The physical gold rush continues.

First day delivery notices were issued for 34,864 contracts or 62% of the contracts standing for delivery. JP Morgan customer accounts were the biggest buyer at 1.3 million oz. This is the second largest buy by JP Morgan customers over the last several years. The next largest buyer was HSBC’s house account at 430 koz.

The largest short was Bank of Montreal’s house account (1.1 million oz) followed by Morgan Stanley’s house account (859 koz), followed by Goldman’s house account (433 koz) followed by BNP Paribas’ house account (379 koz) and then Barclays house account (190 koz).

Notice a trend there … they are all bank house accounts.

Bullion banks accounted for 85% of the gold sold on this first day of deliveries or 3.0 million oz of gold. This sale was somewhat offset by bullion bank buys of 1.6 million oz. The net sale of 1.3 million oz by bullion banks is the second largest in comex history bested by the most recent active month February contract where banks sold a net 2.1 million oz.

Bank selling is uncharacteristically high, and for some, epic. Looking at this contract’s biggest sellers, BMO’s sale of 1.1 million oz was double their largest sale ever and a substantial change in the direction of their accumulation:

Morgan Stanley’s house account was nearly dormant until the start of the year when they commenced selling 3 million oz:

Even Goldman has come out of 2 years of hiding and have sold 1.3 million oz over the last 3 contracts:

Who’s buying? As I’ve pointed out, it is customer accounts that are driving this market and that continues. JP Morgan customers have snapped up a net 3.3 million oz so far this year:

How long will this customer account driven buying wave continue? That’s the core question. You have to wonder how long banks can, or will, continue throwing gold at the demand watching their stack deplete as the gold prices hit new highs.