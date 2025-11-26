Nov 26, 2025 1:00 PM

An oversized decline in open interest of 52,441 contracts dropped the December GOLD contract’s OI to 39,197. That is only slightly above the 5 year mean of 37,500 contracts with one day to first notice:

That decline of 52,441 was the largest decline ever for the 2nd to last day of trading and 140% more than the average decline of 37,400.

While 52,441 contracts closed on the December contract, only 39,388 opened on the February contract (the next active month). That implies 13,053 contracts closed without rolling. I call that number the “non-rollers” and track the cumulative non-rollers over the last 6 days before first notice. The last 2 days have had more than average non-rollers:

Who would be holding a position so close to first notice and then close as volume and liquidity vanish? Certainly not a hedger. I’d surmise they are mostly bankers who have the discretion to buy metal (as a long) or sell metal (as a short). If that is true, the plot above is an quantitative indicator of banker activity in the run up to first notice … and the last 2 days have seen much more bullion banker impact.

Does this mean that December physical deliveries are doomed for normalcy? Not so. Two contracts earlier this year (Feb and Aug) had more than 15,000 contracts created after first notice day and subsequently delivered so trading during the delivery period is becoming a greater fraction of physical transactions.

Moving on to silver … similar to gold an oversized roll (into the March contract) knocked December open interest down by 15,424 to 13,219 with one day to first notice. The average at 1 day to first notice is 12,000 so, at the moment, it appears that December deliveries aren’t headed to anything spectacular.

Tune in tomorrow and I'‘ll dissect the players who bought and sold.