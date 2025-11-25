November 25, 2025 11:00 AM

Last notice day is Nov 26 for the November gold and silver contracts so there are 2 trading days to be reported before first notice. Both contracts are inactive months.

November SILVER

Let’s look at Nov silver first. Open interest (OI) for Nov silver as of the close on Nov 24 is just 31 contracts so it is likely played out unless there is a late surge of transactions. Silver delivered so far has been the third highest inactive month on record bested only by Feb and Oct of this year as you can see below:

Note that inactive contract deliveries in 2025 surpass many active month contracts as recently as 2023. Also note that the top 5 inactive contracts occurred in 2025 (Feb, April, June, Oct and Nov). Physical trading remains high at comex.

One indicator of the changing demographics in comex physical transactions is seen in the micro silver activity (ticker = SIL) which is a 1,000 oz contract compared to the 5,000 oz (SI) contract. Physical metal bought on the SIL contract in 2025 is dominated by customer accounts at 2 broker first … Advantage Futures and ADM. Deliveries are nearly all from CME, the folks who run the exchange.

It appears that CME makes a market on the micro contract. CME always stop metal on the SI contract and deliver to the longs on the SIL contract on the same day. Therefore all this activity on the SIL contract is essentially rolled into deliveries on the SI contract.

So why look at the micro contract? It is an indicator of the number of players who prefer 1,000 oz bites compared to 5,000 oz. And it’s growing. Over 17 million oz has been delivered on the SIL contract so far this year, up sharply from prior years and far higher than the QE infinity during 2020. See the trend below:

The ratio of 2025 vs 2020 on the SIL contract is much different than the SI contract. That could indicate smaller players are entering the market. Alternatively … the rising notional value of the 5,000 oz contract is pushing players into the 1,000 oz contract. Either one of those 2 implications is worth tracking and could offer a glimpse into the future.

If it hasn’t happened yet, at some higher price the notional value of the the SI (5,000 oz) contract and the GC (100 oz) gold contract WILL push players to smaller contracts. Currently one GC contract sets you back $400,000 and one SI contract $250,000. What happens when those metals double? Triple? 10x?

I had to chuckle when comex introduced the 1 oz gold contract. I thought that may be preparation for $20,000+ gold. For now, that 1 oz contract isn’t physically settled … but rules can change. I’m looking forward to the day I can issue a warrant for a 1 oz gold eagle! Serial numbers not required ‘cause they all weigh the same.

November Gold

The situation for gold is similar to silver with many 2025 contracts being the top delivery months. Jan, March and May were all far higher than any prior inactive contract including the panic of QE infinity. You can see below that November is off from those 3 record months but still among the best ever:

The comparison to the 10 oz micro gold contract (ticker = MGC) isn’t showing a surge in deliveries like the micro silver contract I mentioned above. Same as silver, this micro market is dominated by the same 2 trading firm’s customer accounts … Advantage Futures and ADM. Those two accounts encompass nearly all of the buying and CME accounts for nearly all of the selling.

Deliveries on the MGC contract don’t show the same surge in 2025 as occurred in silver:

So why the difference? Perhaps silver is playing out as the metal of the small guy while gold is the metal of “kings” (and banks and family offices).

A plot of notional value would show a sharp increase in the value of deliveries but I haven’t yet programed that into my scripts. So use your imagination.

Upcoming December contracts

Stay tuned over the next 2 days where I’ll post analysis of the upcoming December contracts. Both of those are active months and it is the only calendar month where both gold and silver are active. I suspect this was set up so traders can settle their books for year end accounting during an active contract.

Otherwise there is no mystic to the December contract. It is the only contract which trades for 6 years but in practice that has little impact on activity as almost no trader holds a contract that long. In fact the vast majority of contracts are initiated about 3 months to first notice as traders roll from the August contract.

For silver the OI is 28,643 contracts with 2 days to first notice … one of the highest ever at the 2 day mark:

Registered silver is currently 151.7 million oz enough to cover 30,300 contracts. This narrow margin at 2 days to first notice sheds light on the charade played at comex … barely enough physical to cover open interest with only 2 days to first notice.

Look for bankers to demoralize longs today and tomorrow.

And for gold … the OI stands at 91,638 contracts, one of the highest ever at 2 days to go:

Check back over the next few days for updates.