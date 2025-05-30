May 30, 2025 10:00

+++++++++++ Gold

Last night was first notice on the June contract and 20,105 contracts (prelim number) stood for delivery. That is far less than the two previous active month contracts indicating the physical gold rush is over, or at least paused. See the trend on the plot below.

Note that the prior active month contract of April had some odd behavior as there was a discrepancy between the prelim and final reports which implied that a player created a huge number of contracts between those two reports roughly doubling the number standing for delivery. If you want the backstory on that, read this link:

Essentially, the number standing for delivery on this June contract is about 1/3 of the two previous 2 active contracts.

Delivery notices on the first day were issued for 15,273 contracts or 76% of the contracts standing for delivery so I have a good read on who was buying and who was selling.

The prime mover of the 2025 buying binge has been non-bullion banks as I’ve written numerous times. I focus on non-banks because banks tend to flip metal whereas non-banks tend to hold positions for a longer period which is more representative of true demand.

The non-bullion banks were slight net sellers on the June contract. This is a sharp change from the prior 3 contracts where they were on a buying binge adding a net 3.2 million oz. See the trend on the plot below:

FYI … a plot of bullion banks is the inverse of the above plot.

As you’d expect the breadth of buyers and sellers is also greatly reduced from the prior 2 active contracts. Generally speaking JP Morgan customer accounts in the collective are the most significant player at comex. On the June contract they were the largest buyer at 839,000 oz and largest seller at 559,000 oz for a net buy of 280,000 oz. That net buy continues JP Morgan streak of being a net buyer for each contract in 2025. See their activity on the plot below and note that June’s net buy is a sharp drop from Feb and April active month contracts:

All issues and stops are shown in the figure below. Deutsche bank was the second largest buyer however they typically don’t keep a position for more than a couple of contracts, so that likely isn’t net demand.

+++++++++++ Silver

The June silver contract is an inactive month. 1,980 contracts stood for delivery down sequentially from the prior inactive contract of April of 3,430 and the 2025 average of 2,383.

Delivery notices were issued for 1,817 contracts or 92% of the contracts standing for delivery.

Nearly all activity was JP Morgan customers and Wells Fargo’s house account. Market breadth is nil. Wells house account bought 4.9 million oz and JP Morgan customers sold 6.9 million oz. The plot below shows first day buyers and sellers:

The most important take away is who was not a seller … or not much of a seller. The HSBC “customer” account issued 94 delivery notices (470,000 oz) which is the lowest since their unrelenting selling binge commenced in December 2023. Since then they have sold a net 100 million oz at comex. See their track record below:

If you’ve followed my thread you know that I’ve speculated that this account may be dumping metal at comex to suppress the price setting market but meanwhile accumulating metal elsewhere which I dubbed “The Differential Lag Theory”. The backstory is as follows:

HSBC’s activity was odd in that a new vault was opened (operated by Asahi) and soon thereafter most vault moves into that vault were only for HSBC activity. And, as you can see in the plot above, there was a sharp divergence in activity nearly all of it selling.

Has the HSBC selling binge ceased? Since this June contract is an inactive month, I’ll hold judgement until the July contract. You have to wonder what the market would be like without 100 million oz of physical being sold over the last year and a half. Perhaps we’ll see that change going forward.