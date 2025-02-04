February 4, 2025 1:40 PM

Last Friday I posted that the February gold contract smashed comex’s record as 59,296 contracts (5,929,600 oz, or 184 tonne) stood for delivery.

If all that metal was subsequently delivered before the contract ended, that would also top comex’s record month of June 2020 where 55,100 contracts were delivered.

But wait, there’s more … just 2 trading reports later, there have been an additional 1,270 gold contracts written. Typically about 350 contracts close over the first 2 days. The increase of 1,270 is the highest ever for an active month as you can see below:

As a reminder, the prior contract of January (which is an inactive contract) had 19,000 net new contracts written during the delivery period and that blew out the prior record.

Typically I don’t merge inactive and active month data, but visualize 19,000 on the plot above. Yes, it’d be far off the plot.

Due to the gold buying surge during the January contract and the oversized deliveries so far on the February contract, the one month rolling average of gold delivered is nearly 7 million oz much higher than any prior 1 month period:

Since the narrative of the day is London metal moving elsewhere … how’s that compare to the LBMA vaults? It is about 2.6% of the 270 million oz in the LBMA at the end of December.

And it continues … today’s volume (at 1:30 PM) on the February contract is 2,150 and I suspect much of that will result in new contracts.

My point is … we are now 4 weeks into the run on physical gold at comex, and there has been no slow down. If you already have your stack, get your popcorn. And if you don’t … you need not worry, we aren’t on the gold standard anymore.

I wrote a piece a few days back highlighting that this surge has been driven by the plebs, or customer accounts and not the banks. I rewired some of my plots to highlight the importance of the customer accounts. On this January contract so far there has been a record transfer from banks to the plebs. I’ll show the correlation to price. In the past that has been a buy signal. Look for that write up in a day or two.

Ending on silver …

Silver also had record new contracts over the first 2 days … 462 compare the the average of 78: