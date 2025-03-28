+++++++++++++ Gold

With one day to first notice on the April gold contract, an active month, open interest at 61,242 is bested only by the prior February contract. The physical gold rush continues although there appears to be some slowing from 2 months ago.

+++++++++++++ Silver

The April silver contract OI stands at 2,172 (10.9 million oz) which is one of the highest OI with one day to first notice. It is slightly more than the prior inactive contract of February:

Recently I’ve posted about the naked short position by the HSBC, “customer” account. On the last day of deliveries on the March contract they coughed up 201 contracts (1.0 million oz). This is metal that just arrived at their vault (Asahi) as 1.2 million oz arrived, moved straight to registered and was immediately sold.

HSBC’s total delivery notices over the final 3 days were 3.1 million oz as they struggled to settle their huge short position which totaled 20.9 million oz for the March contract. They certainly are obsessed with selling silver at comex … even if it’s metal they don’t have.

It will be interesting to see if they can issue delivery notices on the upcoming April contract.

I’ll post a rare Saturday note tomorrow to dissect who is driving the gold and silver buying and selling.