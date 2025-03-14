March 14, 2025, 9:30 AM

TLDR: Records, records and more records.

Yesterday’s trading on the March gold contract commence with open interest of only 73 contracts. During the day, a near record 2,132 new contracts were written and 2,130 delivery notices were issued. With those numbers this is one of the rare days where I know exactly who was buying and selling physical. Since the number of new contracts was the fourth highest in comex history and gold surged $50/oz to record highs, the list of buyers and sellers is all the more interesting.

Trading volume was 2,336. That 91% conversion rate to new contracts is very high indicating few were interested in swapping contracts and nearly all activity was for physical metal.

The rally appears to have been instigated by BofA’s house account as they snapped up 967 contracts (3.0 tonne) and Barclays customers at 548 contracts (1.7 tonne). BofA and Barclay’s customers have been the two largest buyers on the March contract as you can see below.

The largest seller, by far, was Deutsche bank’s house account who issued 1,220 delivery notices (3.8 tonne). Deutsche had previously sold a token 72 contracts a few days ago (March 11), but apparently they decided to hit the sell button in a big way yesterday.

Deutsche bank is generally a trader, never accumulating much of a position. You can see this in the plot below where their issus and stops often pair within a short time period. Yesterday’s sell drives their net position to the lowest point in their history implying they may not have much more gold to sell, if any.

Meanwhile, BofA’s house account’s net cumulative buy is now at its historic high of 4,922,000 oz (153 tonne). You can see on the chart below that BofA has had a bullish ideology on gold since December of last year accumulating a net 1.6 million oz since that time.

Record physical demand continues. The cumulative delivered contracts now stands at 16,171 which is 3.5 times greater than the 5 year average for inactive contracts and far above any other contract in comex history at this point in the delivery cycle. And that includes the most recent January contract which crushed all contracts in comex history. See the plot below:

The run on gold continues.

Meanwhile, over half of the 100 oz gold added to comex vaults since Dec 9 of last year has already been delivered. You can see that on the plot below where I plot the cumulative additions since the pivot point on December 9. Note that the rate of adds has slowed over the last month.

Since the vault surge began on Dec 9, all 3 contracts (Jan, Feb, Mar) have been record setting for deliveries. Only one of those was an active contract (Feb) so this 3 month onslaught may be underweighted. The current March contract signals that the buying surge hasn’t slowed and may, in fact, be accelerating. The supply-demand mismatch may soon occur when the upcoming active April contract enters the delivery period in 10 trading days.

