I think Vince Lanci is onto something important in his newly posted video. He’s suggesting that someone is testing comex’s ability to supply physical.

With the benefit of subsequent events AND Vince’s content I’ll point to a huge event on March 28, 2025. That was the last day’s trading on the April gold contract before first notice. First notice day can have some drama as players who roll positions forward to later months decrease the open interest on the current contract. The drama is the “big reveal” on the last day when it becomes apparent how many contracts stand for delivery. Extra drama occurs if the amount of metal standing for delivery challenges (or exceeds) the registered vault total.

Back to March 28 … about 42,000 new contracts were written (added to open interest) that day whereas the typical last day’s trading ALWAYS results in a decline in open interest and typically averages a decline of about 10,000.

You can see this on the plot below. No other contract had less than about a 5,000 contract decline and on the April contract we had a 42,000 increase:

That blowout number of last day net new contracts caused a record 107,000 contracts to be standing for delivery. See below … not too difficult to find April 2025:

On the next day’s trading (Monday, March 31) and reported on April 1, 53,000 contracts vanished which essentially reversed the spike on the last trading day before first notice.

Some gold analysts suggested this was a reporting error. That day I wrote this piece on my substack:

In that substack post I argued that a player used the last day open interest “big reveal” to spook the market and likely made a tidy sum on paper contracts. To pull that off, this player had to have the ability and willingness to take physical delivery. I also suggested that comex patted the player on the head and told him to go elsewhere … hence the OI reversal the next day.

That may have been the precisely the case … however, based on Vince’s new hypothesis, this may have been a Chinese player whose primary goal was to expose comex’s inability to deliver physical metal. That would diminish comex’s street cred. Vince suggests that could steer price discovery to Chinese markets. I think he’s onto something.

FYI … that bomb lobbed into comex on March 28, was at $3,050/oz. A $500 move started a week later.

