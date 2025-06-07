Michael Lynch on Gold and SIlver

Paul Kaminsco
Jun 7

Thanks Michael for another great update. You are right to point out that verifiable analysis is almost non-existent. For the most part, we have to rely on anecdotes, because the real information is kept hidden.

From people I have been speaking to, the emerging picture is that China has indeed been the major seller for the last couple of years but China holds silver as a strategic asset and currently is believed to hold over 50,000 tonnes.

So why did China want a low silver price? Solar panels! Each panel contains 0.6 oz silver and silver is the biggest variable cost in manufacturing a panel. You can't have cheap panels if silver is expensive. So China was protecting its solar panel industry. We all know there has been excess demand for the last 5 years, without an active policy of holding down prices, China's solar panel industry would have been threatened.

Why did China stop holding the price down 2 months ago? Tariffs! What is the point of holding down silver if Trump is going to have a 150% tariff?

What we have seen in the last 6 weeks or so, has been off-loading of silver bought in anticipation of tariffs. That has now all been sold, so there is no downward pressure on silver prices.

This really could be the start of a long term uptrend in silver prices.

David Perez
Jun 7

This very well could be the tipping point into The New Paradigm Shift and a potential resetting of the Silver price away from the LBMA and COMEX forever. Game over!

